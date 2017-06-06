The video will start in 8 Cancel

It’s the safest seat in Kirklees according to the bookies.

Colne Valley constituency is a stunning 1/200 on – or a 99% chance – of remaining Conservative, according to Betfair.

William Hill give Jason McCartney 1/50 – a 98% chance of being back in parliament come June 9.

So does the Labour candidate, Thelma Walker, have a hope of an upset?

Electoral Calculus, a sophisticated prediction website that uses a mix of opinion polls and statistical analysis, also gives Mr McCartney a huge chance of keeping his job.

While not as conclusive as the gambling firms, it says there’s a 71% chance of a Tory victory in the Colne Valley.

The site run by Martin Baxer is predicting Mr McCartney will increase his majority of two years ago, gathering more than 50% of the votes compared to 44% in 2015.

But are their numbers up to date?

Labour has been surging in some polls over the past two weeks.

YouGov has introduced a new election model which it says correctly predicted the EU Referendum result.

A YouGov poll of May 31 predicted the Conservatives would lose 20 seats, losing their majority in the process.

And the respected firm’s latest figures for the Colne Valley predict the narrowest possible Labour win.

The polling estimates Labour will get 46% of the vote, pipping the Conservatives by 1% – the closest result in Kirklees.

YouGov’s data dubs the Colne Valley as a “tossup” as it says Mr McCartney could get as much as 50% of the vote with Mrs Walker as little as 39%.

But on the other side of the coin it thinks Labour could receive a high of 53% with the Tories trailing in with only 38%.

Results from 2015 show then Labour candidate Jane East came in 5,378 votes behind Mr McCartney.

UKIP candidate Melanie Roberts got 5,734 votes while Lib Dem Cahal Burke received 3,407 and Green candidate Chas Ball, 1,919.

Tactical voting by Lib Dem and Greens and some drift from UKIP back to Labour could make things much closer than the experts have predicted, assuming Mr McCartney retains most of his support.

But if UKIP fans turn blue and others stick to their principles then Mr McCartney could romp home with a huge majority.