The Examiner has asked all Kirklees candidates to pitch for your vote.

Below are the messages from the Dewsbury constituency candidates, accompanied by short videos from those who submitted them.

Paula Sherriff – Labour

I am incredibly proud of my record of standing up for the people of Dewsbury, Mirfield, Denby Dale and Kirkburton over the past two years.

Our area is amongst the worst hit by Tory cuts. Our hospitals are earmarked for downgrades and closures, there are fewer police on our streets, and now the Tories are forcing older people to use their homes to pay for care.

Local people face a clear choice at this election; a Tory who will have no option but to back Jeremy Hunt’s plans to close essential hospital services, who will rubber stamp huge cuts to every local school, or the proven commitment of a hardworking Labour MP who will continue to stand up for our area at every opportunity.

I’m fighting to protect:

NHS services – opposing hospital downgrades and campaigning for better access to dentists, GPs and mental health services.

Jobs and investment for our area.

Schools – Tory education cuts will see every school in our area lose vital cash.

Support for older people – only Labour has committed to protect pensions, winter fuel payments and invest in social care.

I want to see real action to secure the best future for our area – and, if you re-elect me as your MP, I will make sure your voice is heard.

Beth Prescott – Conservative.

It is an honour to stand as your Conservative candidate for Dewsbury, Mirfield, Denby Dale and Kirkburton. This constituency is my home. I was born in Dewsbury Hospital, raised here and I have campaigned across the entire constituency for a number of years.

Only the Conservatives have committed to guiding us through Brexit, while fighting for the strongest deal for Britain.

I want to be stood alongside Theresa May, as your Member of Parliament, fighting tooth and nail for the best deal for our area and for Britain.

If elected as your Member of Parliament, I will strive for lower taxes for hard-working people, for opportunities for young people and for support for local businesses.

I will oppose reckless greenbelt development, the proposed downgrades of our local hospitals and anything that does not work for this constituency.

Ednan Hussain – Liberal Democrats

Simon Cope – Green

