A weather forecast predicts that the best time to avoid getting caught in a downpour on election day will be midday.

The Examiner’s weather expert is warning that the rain will extend to polling day in Kirklees .

And it’s often said that wet weather leads to a lower turnout.

Salendine Nook-based weatherman Paul Stevens said: “Rain in the morning will clear away in the north east by early afternoon.

“Then the rest of the day will be bright with some evening sunshine and relatively warm at 18c - with 14c as the polls close.”

There was heavy rain in North West England and Wales on Monday and Tuesday, causing the Met Office to issue a severe weather warning

Pack a raincoat and your brolly with your polling card!