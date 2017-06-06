The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

How much does it cost to run a General Election campaign?

The bid to be an MP can be an expensive business, often costing in excess of £10,000.

There are two types of campaign spending once an election is called – party spending and candidate spending.

And while the national parties may bankroll advertising across the country, many candidates need to finance the cost of local campaigning themselves.

The Bureau for Investigative Journalism’s ‘Bureau Local’ has found that nearly 300 General Election candidates have turned to crowd funding to raise the cash they need – including five in Kirklees.

A surprise name on the list is Batley and Spen candidate for Labour, Tracy Brabin, who has gathered almost £700 of her £1,500 target.

Green Party candidate in Huddersfield, Andrew Cooper, has raised in the region of £600 with a target of £2,000.

Batley and Spen independent, Aleks Lukic, has collected more than £260 and hopes to reach £1,000.

Meanwhile, Green candidates for Dewsbury and Batley and Spen, Simon Cope and Alan Freeman, have notched £170 between them with plea for cash on website Crowdfunder.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Over in Calderdale, Greens have raised an impressive £1,000 for the Calder Valley candidate Kieran Turner.

In South West Surrey, one candidate has raised far more than she is allowed to spend.

Louise Irvine, a GP from the National Health Action Party who is fighting to unseat health secretary Jeremy Hunt, has clawed in more than £35,000.

Rules on what candidates can spend are complex and their staff have a long list of guidelines to follow.

The Electoral Commission has this year set a limit on candidate spending of £8,700 plus 6p per registered voter.

So in Huddersfield that would equal £4,021 (6p x 67,033) plus £8,700 – a total of £12,721.

Expenses that must be included in that budget are administration, print materials, transport costs, meeting room hire, staff costs, accommodation and advertising.

The candidate’s deposit of £500 or personal expenses are not included, nor are the costs of events for party members only.