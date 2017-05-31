Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Six candidates hoping to be the next MP for Huddersfield will take part in a hustings tonight.

They will attend the public forum at the New North Road Baptist Church on Wednesday May 31, starting at 7.30pm.

The candidates are Zulfiqar Ali (Lib Dem), Scott Benton (Conservative), Bikatshi Katenga (Yorkshire Party), Barry Sheerman (Labour), Maureen Thokkudubiyyaou (Indp).

It will be chaired by Rev Wayne Clarke who said: “The candidates will give a short opening statement and will then face questions from the audience. Most of the questions will be prepared in advance but the politicians will have no notice of what the questions will be. There will be some time set aside for additional questions from the floor to make for what should be a lively evening.”

It is free to attend and open to Huddersfield constituents.