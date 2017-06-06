Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Examiner has asked all Kirklees candidates to pitch for your vote.

Below are the messages from the Huddersfield constituency candidates, accompanied by short videos from those who submitted them.

Andrew Cooper – Green Party

I have been a councillor for the Newsome Ward for 18 years and been elected and re-elected six times beating Labour, Conservative, Lib Dem and UKIP candidates. As Greens we know our success is due to our work for the area. I’ve run successful campaigns to get ‘Welcome to Huddersfield’ signs and helped thousands of householders get free insulation.

I am focussed on getting tangible improvements for individuals, our communities and showing this can be done in a way which protects our local and global environment.

The top local issue is saving our A&E at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary. Solving this crisis comes down to money and political will. Electing a Green MP would send a clear message that the old politics has failed us.

I would make clear in Parliament that my election was an expression of frustration with the inability of national politicians to protect valued local health services.

Barry Sheerman – Labour

I came into politics to change the world. To make it a place where every child has the opportunity to fulfil their talent and live a good life, where families can look forward to a good education for their children, decent well-paid jobs and a health service that provides high quality care whenever they need it throughout their lives.

I am a passionate politician. Passionate about Huddersfield, our community and our country.

I believe we make progress here in our town when we build partnerships to make change. As we leave the European Union I intend to fight hard to get the best deal possible for Britain.

I am unashamedly a centre-ground politician who believes in a strong defence capability for our country, strong police and security forces and massive investment in Huddersfield and Yorkshire.

Scott Benton – Conservative

I am a local man who has lived in the Huddersfield and Brighouse areas all of my life. I currently work for Craig Whittaker, MP for the Calder Valley, as his Parliamentary Assistant and as a Calderdale councillor representing Brighouse. I am the leader of the Conservative Group on Calderdale Council. I attended the University of Nottingham where I read a Masters in theology and previously worked as a teacher.

I am an experienced campaigner who has a track record as a councillor of working with the community to get things done. I will provide a fresh and energetic approach to the challenges that Huddersfield faces and as a local man will be on hand all year round to help people with their issues and concerns. As your MP I will work tirelessly to safeguard the local health services, including A&E access, which we all rely upon as a community. I will also prioritise working in partnership with our local businesses to facilitate more jobs, investment and regeneration across Huddersfield. I will provide a strong voice for this community in Parliament and will put the interests of local people first.

Zulfiqar Ali – Liberal Democrats

I joined the Liberal Democrats in 1982 and for 14 years I was a leading Lib Dem councillor in Rochdale, including being elected as Mayor of Rochdale. In 2012, I began my role on the Immigration Advice Policy Panel for the Lib Dems.

I am a self-employed businessman in Huddersfield where I have lived for over 20 years. I am married, and have a girl at Royds Hall High School and a boy doing A-levels at Greenhead College.

As a parent, a self-employed sole trader and with elderly parents, I fully understand the hopes and fears of every family and small business owner.

Like everyone, I am very worried by the massive cuts to all local schools proposed by the Tories. We do not want our older generation to be faced with the dilemma of “eating or heating” and with inadequate long term care.

As for small business owners we want helpful and stable economic conditions to grow our businesses rather than the uncertainty of crashing out of the Single Market.

I promise I will fight tirelessly for our NHS, working with local groups like “Hands-off” to save HRI, not trying to take them over like Labour, and for local services so hard hit by Tory cuts.

The biggest issue facing our country in this election is Brexit. I will campaign to stop Theresa May’s damaging and divisive Hard Brexit. I say yes to protecting EU migrant rights, yes to continued full membership of the Single Market (ruled out by Labour), and yes to the people having a final say on Theresa’s secret Brexit deal, with an option to Remain (ruled out by Labour).

Bikatshi Katenga – The Yorkshire Party

I am a mother of three children who all attend local schools. I graduated in Broadcast Journalism (BA Hons) from the University of Huddersfield and I’m currently an MA student in Humanitarianism and Conflict Response at the University of Manchester.

Secondary schools pupils in the north receive £1,300 less per head than students in London. I will campaign for our school children to be funded as well as children are in London.

I support the devolving of health and social care responsibilities closer to the community and as part of that oppose the closure of Huddersfield’s A&E department.

I want to see an improvement in amenities and equipment for children at play.

Marteen Suneel Reddy Thokkudubiyyapu – Independent

The Examiner has received nothing from this campaign