Paula Sherriff has held on to her Dewsbury seat winning by 3,321 votes, increasing her slim 1,451 majority of two years ago.



A key Tory target, Dewsbury was visited by the Prime Minister only last Saturday and has been the focus of furious Conservative campaigning.



But Labour fought back bringing in its own heavyweights and succeeded in getting its supporters out to the polls, helping Paula over the line.







Paula has been the Labour MP for Dewsbury since 2015.



She gained the seat from the Conservatives Simon Reevell, winning with 41.8% / 22,406 of the votes compared to her nearest rival on 39.1% / 20,995 of the votes.



Paula was previously a councillor in Wakefield and had a career in the NHS and worked for Victim Support before entering politics.



She became the first backbench MP in Parliament’s history to have a Budget amendment adopted when her ‘tampon tax’ campaign was passed.