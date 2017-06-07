Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As the country gets ready to vote, here’s a guide to voting and the rules of the polling station.

Unless you have a postal vote, everyone wanting to cast a vote must first be registered, and then attend their local polling station to cast their vote.

To find out your nearest polling station visit www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/PollingStation/

How do I vote?

If you’re registered to vote you will receive a polling card before the election telling you when to vote and where your polling station is. If you forget or lose your polling card, you can still vote – Kirklees Electoral Services can tell you where your polling station is. It could be a school, church hall or leisure centre.

You will have to give your address to a polling station worker, who will cross you off the list and hand over an unfolded ballot paper.

It will have the names of all the candidates in alphabetical order.

You must put a cross in the box of the one person you wish to vote for.

What time can I vote?

Anytime between 7am and 10pm on Thursday June 8. Eligible voters queueing at a polling station at 10pm will be allowed to vote. But if you arrive after 10pm you will not be allowed to vote.

Can I take a photo or selfie inside the polling station?

The Electoral Commission discourages photography inside a polling station. The reason is to maintain the secrecy of the ballot. If you accidentally revealed how someone else voted then you could face a fine.

It is also against the rules to take photos of the unique identification number on the ballot box, and that could inadvertently feature in your photograph.

Can I use social media while voting?

The Electoral Commission discourage tweeting or posting on Facebook inside the polling station, even if it’s about your own vote.

They advise people to do it outside polling stations.

Can I take my children to vote?

People under the age of 18 are allowed inside polling stations, but they are not allowed to write the X in the box for you.

Can I wear political clothing?

People shouldn’t wear party political clothing, including rosettes, as it may be intimidating for other voters. The only people permitted to wear a rosette are the candidates and their polling agents.

Do I have to tell anyone how I vote?

Public opinion companies may conduct surveys outside the polling station. This information is used for the TV exit polls which are announced after 10pm and help broadcasters forecast the outcome of the election. You are not obliged to tell them how you voted, it is a personal choice.

Political parties may have a ‘teller’ outside the polling station. Tellers record the number of voters and may ask how you voted but you do not have to tell them.

Are the media allowed at polling stations?

The media have no right to enter a polling station, except to cast their own vote. Media can work outside the polling stations as long as it does not affect the running of the polling station.

Can I discuss the candidates with my partner?

Political discussion is banned inside the polling station. Polling station staff can intervene if people are heard to be discussing the merits of different candidates or parties as it may influence other voters.

Any party leaflets or other literature will not be allowed inside the polling station.

Are members of political parties allowed inside the polling station?

Individual candidates and candidates on a party list and election agents (or a sub-agent if the election agent is not present) have the right to enter and to remain in a polling station but they must not disrupt voting or attempt to canvass voters inside the polling station.

Do I have to use a pencil?

No you can use a pen.

There was a debate at the time of the EU referendum that people may erase pencil, but that wouldn’t be allowed to happen.

While a cross is usually called for, you could mark the box with a tick instead. The important thing is that your voting intention is clear.

I’ve made a mistake and voted for the wrong person, so can I vote again?

Yes, as long as you haven’t already posted your ballot paper in the box. Return to the desk and tell staff what has happened. They’ll be able to cancel your ballot paper and issue you with a new one.

Can I write a message to the politicians?

You can put anything on the ballot paper, but it may mean your vote is not clear and not counted.

The counters, politicians and people with accreditation can see ballot papers as they are counted and often ballots with “none of the above” or rude words are spotted, but they are classed as spoilt ballots.

The votes count towards the overall turnout, but unless it is clear who you are voting for it may not count.

Can I sign my ballot paper?

People do occasionally sign their ballots. If the name is identifiable your vote will not count and the ballot is considered rejected because the voter has revealed their identity and breached the rules of a secret ballot.