Election Results Live

326 needed for majority
Conservatives Theresa May
0
Labour Jeremy Corbyn
0
snp Nicola Sturgeon
0
Lib Dems Tim Farron
0
DUP
0
Plaid Cymru
0
Green
0
Sinn Fein
0
UKIP
0
UUP
0
Other
0
Undeclared
650