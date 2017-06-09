Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tracy Brabin has held the Batley and Spen seat for the Labour party.

The results are: Tracy Brabin - 29,844; Conservative Ann Myatt - 20,883, LIb Dem John Lawson - 1,224, Independent Aleks Lukic - 1,076.

She celebrated the people she spoke to on her campaign, dubbing them the best of diverse, beautiful and brilliant Batley and Spen.

She added: "Last October you gave this girl from Howden Clough the honour of her life and now you've given it again.

"Words cannot describe how much this means to me."

She said 2017 would be particularly hard on the anniversary of Jo Cox's death, adding: "Let's work together to put hope before fear and work for the interests of the many."

The turnout for the Batley and Spen constituency was 67.3% - 53,947 votes cast overall out of 80,153 eligible.

Tracy was elected as Labour MP for Batley & Spen in October 2015 in a by-election prompted by the murder of Jo Cox.She was elected with 85.8% / 17,506 of the votes in a by-election with a 25.8% turnout.The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats did not contest the election, but Tracy won against nine rivals.In 2015 Mrs Cox had retained the seat for Labour in 2015 with a 43.2% share of the votes. Her nearest rival polled 6,057 fewer votes.Labour have held the Batley & Spen seat since 1992. Tracy is a former actress and writer. She was born and raised in Batley and is a mother.