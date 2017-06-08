The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If no party wins a majority in the House of Commons we will have a hung Parliament.

To achieve the majority a single party has to win 326 out of 650 seats in the General Election.

But when any one party fails to get enough MPs to form a majority, the Parliament is said to be ‘hung’. That is exactly what happened at the 2010 General Election.

In a hung Parliament, a Prime Minister can remain in office for some time after the votes are in, even if they have fewer MPs than their main rival.

That was the case with Gordon Brown, who stayed for five days after the vote in 2010.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

If there is hung Parliament this time around, another hectic round of talks between party leaders will begin, with horse-trading likely for a number of days or even weeks.

But the party leaders could opt to go it alone and try to run a minority government.

If that is the case they will still need the support of other parties on a vote-by-vote basis in order to get their laws passed.

But parties could form a coalition government.

If this is the case parties have to group together so that they have enough votes to pass laws. In 2010, the talks between the parties took a few days.