With just a few hours to go until the General Election the Conservative Party is odds on for a clear victory according to the polls.

The numbers have been changing day-by-day but as of Wednesday afternoon the Conservatives are predicted to gain 23 seats according to an average of all the polls by Britain Elects.

But what do the bookies think about the outcome closer to home?

Kirklees currently has three Labour MPs and one Tory MP.

A mini Conservative landslide across the four Kirklees seats looked likely a month ago but the odds have lengthened in recent weeks.

In Huddersfield, traditionally a Labour stronghold, gambling firm Betfair rates Labour veteran Barry Sheerman’s chances of holding for a tenth General Election win as 1/5 on – an 83% chance of happening.

But despite his low key campaign, the Conservative candidate Scott Benton, is being given a hope at 3/1 – a 25% chance of an upset.

Polling firm YouGov says Mr Sheerman is most likely to win, predicting the Tories highest possible vote share to be lower than Labour’s lowest.

The other candidates are huge outsiders with the Green’s Andrew Cooper at 500/1, Lib Dem Zulfiqar Ali at 200/1, the Yorkshire Party’s Bikatshi Katenga at 100/1 and independent Marteen Thokkudubiyyapu also 100/1.

Things are changing in other parts of Kirklees also.

In May, the Tories were red hot favourites to win Dewsbury but with just hours to go their chances appear to be fading.

A month ago Dewsbury Conservatives were pegged as being 1/6 on – an 85% likelihood of gaining the Labour seat.

As of Wednesday afternoon, bookies Betfair have the seat at 4/9 – a 69% chance of a Tory win.

But the picture becomes less clear when looking at the polls.

YouGov gives Labour a strong chance of holding, predicting a clear win for Paula Sherriff.

The Colne Valley is still a safe Tory seat in the view of Betfair who give Jason McCartney 1/200 odds – more than a 99% certainty that he will retain his seat.

Labour’s Thelma Walker is given a 16/1 chance – only a 6% chance of an upset.

But YouGov again muddies the waters, claiming Labour could pull off a surprise victory by just 1%.

In Batley and Spen, Betfair says it will be a very close call, giving Tracy Brabin 1/2 odds – a 66% chance of retaining the seat she won in a by-election last October.

Tory candidate Ann Myatt is given a chance of an upset at 6/4 – a 40% likelihood of victory, down from a 50% chance a month ago.

In this seat YouGov agrees that Mrs Brabin is likely to win.

Over in Calderdale, YouGov is also predicting surprises with Labour snatching Calder Valley back from the Conservatives and holding on to the very marginal Halifax seat.