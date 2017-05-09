Five players who should start vs Sheffield Wednes

Did your MP make a whole load of promises in the run up to the 2015?

Here we have a look at what they said and what they actually did over the past two years.

There’s one caveat – whether your MP is in government or in opposition will impact on their effectiveness.

Barry Sheerman, Labour Co-operative for Huddersfield

Veteran Labour MP for Huddersfield, Barry Sheerman, has spoken at 142 debates in the past year – well above average.

He has had 190 questions answered by government ministers – also above average, but his voting record of 59% is well below average.

Mr Sheerman focused his 2015 election campaigning on keeping Huddersfield A&E open, introducing a jobs guarantee for young people out of work, saving the Huddersfield free town bus, clamping down on “rip off letting agent fees and dodgy landlords” and guaranteeing a GP appointment within 48 hours.

At the time, a threat to close Calderdale A&E had been shelved and health chiefs had not yet officially revealed that HRI was at threat – so Mr Sheerman was ahead of the game here.

Since the downgrade plan was revealed in January 2016, Mr Sheerman has been vocal on the subject, mentioning it in the House of Commons and working with the original Hands Off HRI campaign and the two groups following the split.

His other pledges are harder to prove as many have not been key issues for the Conservative government and so more difficult to have input on.

However, parliamentary records show he has raised the issues of jobs for the young, landlords and GPs in the Commons in the past two years.

Jason McCartney, Conservative for Colne Valley

Colne Valley Conservative MP, Jason McCartney, has spoken at 70 debates in the last year, half as many as Barry Sheerman, but this is still above average.

He has only had one written question answered, well below average, but his voting record of 82% is above average.

Mr McCartney’s 2015 election leaflet pledges are less specific and so harder to hold to account.

They said he would work hard to support schools, hospitals and a safe community, support volunteers, community groups and local charities, and generally standing up for local people in parliament.

Mr McCartney has been a prominent campaigner to save Huddersfield A&E and has raised the issue in the House of Commons, most recently last month.

He has rebelled on three NHS votes in the past year but has also abstained a number of times, including a November 2016 vote on reviewing underfunding of the NHS.

But records show he has voted against his own government 20 times out of 381 since 2015 – a total of 5.2% – most notably against turning all primary schools into academies, against charging VAT on women’s sanitary products and against keeping the NHS funding review plans under wraps.

His local work has included the continuation of his job fairs, and he has also campaigned against developments including the Grimescar Valley plan.