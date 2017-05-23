The video will start in 8 Cancel

General Election campaigning has been suspended after the suspected terrorist attack that killed 22 people in Manchester.

The Prime Minister condemned what was being treated as an “appalling terrorist attack” and said she would chair a meeting of the Government’s emergency Cobra committee on Tuesday.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he had spoken to Prime Minister Theresa May and they had agreed that all national campaigning would be suspended until further notice.

Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron called off an election visit to Gibraltar and the SNP postponed Tuesday’s planned manifesto launch.

Locally our prospective parliamentary candidates have shared their thoughts.

Barry Sheerman (Labour Huddersfield) said it was “Heartbreaking news of what appears to be a terrorist attack on innocent people in Manchester. This is an unbelievably wicked attack on an event at which families & children were attending in such high numbers.”

Jason McCartney (Colne Valley Conservative) tweeted: “Shocking news coming out of Manchester - thoughts are with the families & loved ones of the victims - huge thanks to our emergency services.”

He confirmed he would be halting campaigning in light of the tragedy.

Erin Hill, Agent for Thelma Walker (Colne Valley Labour), sent a message to party members informing them of the suspension in general election campaigning.

She wrote: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with the families and friends of those who have lost their lives, and the many people injured.”