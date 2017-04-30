Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who fell asleep after putting on a chip pan full of oil was rescued by firefighters after his neighbour was roused by the smoke alarm.

The neighbour called the fire brigade after seeing an unattended smoking pan at a house on Whinberry Place at Birstall on Saturday night at around 10.20.

Crews from West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service wearing breathing apparatus rescued the man and handed him over to the ambulance service for treatment and to be taken to hospital.

Station commander Chris Bell, based at Cleckheaton fire station, urged people to get rid of old fashioned chip pans.

He said the incident proved the importance of having working smoke detectors.

One fire crew attended from Cleckheaton and two from Dewsbury.

It is understood that the man was taken to hospital for a check-up and was not seriously hurt.