Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

West Yorkshire council chiefs have urged the government to treat Yorkshire the same as the rest of the UK.

The plea for equality comes amid a continued failure to agree a Yorkshire devolution deal.

A rallying call was issued by Kirklees Council leader, Clr David Sheard, in early April, but it was quickly overshadowed by the General Election.

Almost three months on and leaders of five councils, including Kirklees, have written to Prime Minister in a bid to highlight the delay that is thought to be costing the region hundreds of millions in funding.

While Greater Manchester snapped up a deal in late 2014, Yorkshire has been unable to follow in its footsteps amid rows about which parts of the county are included.

The letter, also signed by Leeds, Bradford, Wakefield and Calderdale council chiefs, calls for action to move funding and powers to Yorkshire “as soon as possible”.

It says council bosses are concerned that the government’s focus on Brexit negotiations will further delay progress and calls for “rapid progress” on the electrification of the TransPennine rail line and reaffirmation of the commitment to boost transport infrastructure projects in the north.

Asking for devolution to be secured this year, the letter signs off: “We hope you will respond positively to this request so Yorkshire starts to be treated the same as the rest of the United Kingdom.”