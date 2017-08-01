Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage girl was airlifted to hospital after she collided with a car.

The youngster suffered an injured foot after an incident at Sheffield Road, New Mill, near Holmfirth at about 5.10pm this evening.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance landed in a nearby field and the victim was flown to Leeds General Infirmary for treatment.

Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The circumstances of the collision have not yet been revealed.

Members of a Facebook forum said they had seen a victim lying on the floor.

One wrote: “Really bad accident in New Mill just by the gym. Air ambulance in the field by the park.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said no one had been arrested.

The incident has caused delays around the busy route between Holmfirth and Sheffield.