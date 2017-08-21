Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Huddersfield Town officials are hopeful that there won’t be a repeat of “glitches” which made it harder to cope with queues at the turnstiles at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Hundreds of fans were annoyed to find themselves in lengthy queues on Sunday afternoon for the first home match of the Premier League season.

Club commercial director Sean Jarvis has admitted there were a few teething problems but overall it had been a very successful day on and off the pitch.

There had been an “IT issue” on the morning of the game which had caused scanning problems at the turnstiles for those with season cards, he said.

“We responded as fast as we could to get it sorted,” he added.

“I understand that everybody got in. We are hopeful it won’t repeat itself on Saturday. Glitches can be resolved.”

A club spokesman added: “There was a slight delay on the scanners reading the ticket barcode this weekend; only a few seconds. It’s something the club is aware of and is working on improving.”

(Image: MArtin Shaw)

The spokesman urged fans to arrive at the stadium “as early as is feasible” at future games, adding: “With the increased gates – which everyone is delighted with – it naturally will take a little longer to enter the ground this season.”

Some fans who were caught up in the queues claimed they were eventually allowed in without their cards being scanned. Staff checked cards manually.

Despite the odd glitch, it had been a “momentous day” for the club and the town, Mr Jarvis added.

“Since Chris Schindler scored that penalty we have worked 24/7, right to the point on Sunday when we kicked off,” he said. “There was a huge amount of work and everything was done as best we could. There’s still some work to be done.

“We wanted to make sure we were ‘Premier League ready’. We had the odd glitch but all in all we are really satisfied with how the day went. It went relatively smoothly and will improve going forward.”

And he revealed that the club had its best-ever shop sales on a match day which were up about 20% on the previous record.

The best-sellers on Sunday were the Season Review 2016/17 DVD (£15), the Promotion Picture Book (£15) and various items of training wear.

Mr Jarvis said Sunday’s game had been a “great spectacle” which had showcased the club and the town to a worldwide audience.

“Obviously the performance and the crowd were magnificent,” he said. “It was a phenomenal and momentous day for the club and for the town of Huddersfield as well.

“The world was watching – we had a number of camera crews here – and it was a great spectacle. We spelled out the word ‘Terriers’ (in the Britannia Rescue stand) for everyone to see.”

He praised fans for arriving early.

“Two hours before the game the ground was swelling and there was a great atmosphere,” he said.

And he revealed that there were only 1,000 tickets left for Saturday’s home match against Southampton.