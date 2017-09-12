Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A retiring headteacher has said goodbye to the school she has worked at for 15 years with the highest praise from colleagues and governors.

Wendy Moffat joined Crossley Heath School, Halifax, in January 2002 from Rastrick High School, as Assistant Head Teacher with responsibility for student care and support, and a member of the English Department.

Mrs Moffat took early retirement at the end of the summer and has been replaced by Lynnette Cassidy.

Ofsted has given the school an overall rating of Outstanding.

In a statement issued by the school it said: “Wendy is acknowledged for her relentless pursuit and achievement of high academic standards, her first-hand compassion and care for the well-being of all, students, staff, parents, governors, and for fostering excellent working relationships between governors, senior leaders and staff.

“Add to the mix, creativity, hard work, resilience and dignity in the face of adversity, particularly in the past two years and who do we have?

“An outstanding professional and outstanding leader of an outstanding and very special school who epitomises the Crossley Heath School Vision: valuing the individual, excellence, respect, community, opportunity and confidence.”

The Chairman of Governors at the time, Dr Sandra Whitson, said when Wendy left: “Governors and trust members thank you for your leadership of Crossley Heath over the last six years. What this school now is, is due to you.

“You gave this school a vigorous, beating heart and you will be part of that heart forever. You go with all our good wishes for happiness in the future and success in whatever you choose to do.”

Mrs Moffat won praise earlier this year for her handling of a tragic incident when a promising rugby player from Birkby, 12-year-old Dan Beal, died.

His father Dave praised her for her sensitive leadership and was pleased she, along with dozens of others, attended a special memorial rugby match in Huddersfield on Saturday in Dan’s honour.