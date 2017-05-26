The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Villagers in Upper Hopton are showing their true colours and flying the flag for Huddersfield Town as they head to Wembley – courtesy of the cosy confines of a red telephone box .

John Broscombe, 81, and fellow volunteers with Hopton in Bloom, regularly decorate the old BT relic in Jackroyd Lane. Their themed adornments – Christmas , a faux garden shed, even the Tour de France complete with bike – frequently cause a stir and raise a smile.

This time the colours are resolutely (and proudly) blue and white. The kiosk features bunting, a Town shirt and scarf, a cardboard clapper and a football (obviously). There’s even a spinning football on the top!

Said John: “It’s been a good exercise for us to do something so quickly. We only decided on it after last week’s win against Sheffield Wednesday.

“It took a day to design it and a day to put it in. We put the mechanics in through the roof – a 12-volt motor and a gearbox. That’ll keep the football turning, we hope.”

The former science technician helped restore and re-paint the cast-iron kiosk in traditional currant red after it was bought for £1 in 2011 by Upper Hopton Community Association.