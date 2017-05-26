Villagers in Upper Hopton are showing their true colours and flying the flag for Huddersfield Town as they head to Wembley – courtesy of the cosy confines of a red telephone box .
John Broscombe, 81, and fellow volunteers with Hopton in Bloom, regularly decorate the old BT relic in Jackroyd Lane. Their themed adornments – Christmas , a faux garden shed, even the Tour de France complete with bike – frequently cause a stir and raise a smile.
This time the colours are resolutely (and proudly) blue and white. The kiosk features bunting, a Town shirt and scarf, a cardboard clapper and a football (obviously). There’s even a spinning football on the top!
Said John: “It’s been a good exercise for us to do something so quickly. We only decided on it after last week’s win against Sheffield Wednesday.
“It took a day to design it and a day to put it in. We put the mechanics in through the roof – a 12-volt motor and a gearbox. That’ll keep the football turning, we hope.”
The former science technician helped restore and re-paint the cast-iron kiosk in traditional currant red after it was bought for £1 in 2011 by Upper Hopton Community Association.