A guided tour is take place at Huddersfield’s most famous landmark.

Castle Hill’s history and archaeology will be the theme of the events on Wednesday July 26 and Thursday July 27 from 2pm to 4pm.

Huddersfield and District Archaeology Society and Julian Brown, the Castle Hill Ranger, will lead the free tours, exploring the earthworks and areas of previous archaeological excavations.

Participants will use maps to locate previous excavation areas and learn about the history, from the mesolithic hunter/gatherer period through to the present day, plus find out how Castle Hill fits into the wider landscape and how it relates to other monuments in the north of England.

Places are limited so contact Julian Brown to book a place on 07968 426312. Youngsters need to be accompanied by parent or carer.