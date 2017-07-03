Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 21-year-old woman from Golcar has been crowned Miss Leeds.

Nicole Jennings, who previously competed in Miss West Yorkshire, won her latest beauty pageant last month.

She will go on to represent the city at the national final of Miss Great Britain 2017.

Nicole said: “After competing and seeing that pageants are no longer based on looks and glamour, but instead on helping others, raising money and awareness for charities and being a caring and kind person with a big heart, I feel honoured to be a part of this amazing opportunity.”

For the next three months, Nicole will be fundraising for her chosen charities, Leicestershire Action for Mental Health Project (LAMP) and Global’s Make Some Noise.

The early years practitioner, who works at Portland Nurseries in Huddersfield, began competing in – and winning – pageants in September last year.

She was crowned Miss Congeniality at the Miss West Yorkshire 2016 final, which is part of Miss England and sends its winner to Miss World.

“I made the decision to begin to take part in pageants as a way to help myself become more confident in my own skin as this is something I have always struggled with,” she said.

An outdoor enthusiast, Nicole enjoys running, camping and cycling, as well as walking and hiking with her boyfriend and her dog.

She has climbed the Yorkshire Dales mountains repeatedly, completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge four times this year alone.

She has camped at the top of the Old Man of Coniston and climbed Fleetwith Pike, two fells in the Lake District.

She has also ridden the zip wire at Wales’ Zip World Velocity, the fastest zip line in the world and the longest in Europe.

Nicole will compete in Miss Great Britain at the Athena in Leicester on September 15.