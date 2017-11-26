Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Golcar restaurant has had to close down as there were simply not enough customers going through its doors.

HD7 Steak Bar Grill on Townend in the centre of the village was formerly the Duck and Spoon.

But the owners have taken the decision to close with very heavy hearts.

Restaurant spokeswoman Sarah Eastwood said: “It’s a lovely, lovely restaurant and it has been our privilege to meet some wonderful customers and we’ve had some great feedback.

“But the problem is we’ve not had enough people through the door so it’s with great regret we have had to make the very painful decision to close.”

The premises will now go back on the market to rent.