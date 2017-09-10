Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for information after jewellery and watches were stolen from an elderly man’s home.

A small safe containing valuable items, including two gold watches, jewellery, money, passports and personal documents, was stolen during the burglary on August 5.

The suspects had entered the house in Dewsbury through the front door, searched through the property and went up to the attic where the safe was kept.

The victim, a man in his 70s, was in the back garden at the time and has been left shaken and distressed.

The raid happened between 11.30am and 12.30pm at an address on Scarr End Lane.

Anyone with any information can contact PC Daniel Gant at Huddersfield CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13170410360.

Alternatively, information can be passed to independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.