Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A well-loved teacher has retired after 50 years – having touched the lives of generations of Lindley families.

Pupils at Lindley Junior School said farewell to Mrs Josie Roberts on the final day of the summer term. For her retirement, she was given a bouquet of flowers and tickets to the mayor’s box at Huddersfield Town Hall to watch the school’s end of term concert.

Mrs Roberts gave up full-time teaching 13 years ago, but continued to teach part-time.

She undertook her three years teacher training at Oastler College, which was situated above the Co-op in Buxton Road. At the time, it was one of the first colleges to start courses to teach French to primary school level. As a result, she was able to use her specialist knowledge to teach French to her Year 6 pupils when she was appointed to Oakes Junior School in July, 1967.

In April, 1975, she moved with the school to its present site where it changed its name to Lindley Junior School.

Mrs Roberts, who lives at Beaumont Park with her partner, Stephen, has two children and four grandsons. She is a member of Lindley Community Choir, which meets at the school. The choir members include a member of the bass section who she taught in her very first J11 class back in 1967.