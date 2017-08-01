Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A home care provider in Huddersfield has been given a rating of Good following an inspection.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has carried out its first-ever inspection of Armitage Bridge based Caremark (Kirklees).

The company provides personal care and support to more than 100 people living in their own homes.

Inspectors rated Caremark (Kirklees) Good in all five key areas – safety, effectiveness, caring, responsiveness and leadership.

Their report said: “People and their family members told us they felt safe. Staff had received safeguarding training in order to keep people safe and staff demonstrated a good understanding of what to do if they were concerned anyone was at risk of abuse. There were robust recruitment practices in place, which meant staff had been recruited safely. Risks had been assessed and reduced where possible.

The report said: “The staff we spoke with were enthusiastic and were motivated to provide good quality care. Staff told us how they respected people’s privacy and dignity and the people we spoke with confirmed this. People were encouraged to maintain their independence. Care and support plans were detailed and personalised, taking into account people’s choices and preferences and people’s needs were reviewed regularly.”