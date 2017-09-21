Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillors who break the law will no longer be able to keep their seats, the government has vowed.

Plans to tighten up rules about who can serve as an elected member have been revealed.

Current rules say anyone convicted of an offence carrying a prison sentence of more than three months is banned from serving as a local councillor.

But Local Government Minister, Marcus Jones, has said that while this may have prevented criminals from becoming councillors, it does not reflect modern sentencing practices.

He has said new rules could mean anyone given an Anti Social Behaviour Injunction, a Criminal Behaviour Order or added to the sex offenders’ register would no longer be able to hold elected office in their communities.

A number of councillors in Kirklees have been suspended by their political parties following the Examiner exposing their bad behaviour, but none have been convicted of a crime in the past 10 years.

Mr Jones said: “Councillors hold an important position of trust and authority in communities across England. We need to hold them to the highest possible standards.

“The current rules are letting residents and councils down by not preventing people who should never be considered for such roles from standing for election.

“The changes the government is proposing would help make sure anyone convicted of a serious crime, regardless of whether it comes with a custodial sentence, will not be able to serve as a councillor.”

Current barriers to becoming a councillor include being employed by the authority, being subject to a bankruptcy order or being convicted of an offence resulting in a prison sentence.

These restrictions were implemented in 1972, before the sex offenders register or other non-custodial orders existed.

The new proposed measures would bring rules much more into the present day by including the alternatives to a prison sentence also becoming a barrier to being a councillor.

They would apply to councillors and mayors in parish, town, local, county and unitary councils, combined authorities and the Greater London Assembly.

It would mean a ban on standing to be elected or if once elected a councillor was subsequently convicted of a serious offence, that resulted in an Anti Social Behaviour Injunction, a Criminal Behaviour Order or being on the sex offenders’ register, being forced to step down.

The changes would better reflect rules governing standards of MPs, where members face suspension from the House for anything that contravenes the parliamentary code of conduct.