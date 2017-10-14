Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Let’s Save HRI has called for GPs to come forward and show their anger at the hospital’s plans ... which could lead to a rally by family doctors.

The ongoing project to shake-up health care in Kirklees took another step forward last Wednesday.

In spite of opposition from a 200 strong group of GPs, the Local Medical Committee (LMC), GP members of Greater Huddersfield Clinical Commissioning Group voted to support the controversial plans to move virtually all hospital care to Halifax.

The lone dissenter was Dr Dil Ashraf from Meltham Group Practice who said he feared primary care and GPs would not be able to cope with the patient workload.

Let’s Save HRI has now written an open letter to GPs urging them to step forward and join the campaign to block the unpopular plan which would see the infirmary demolished and Huddersfield left with a small “planned care” hospital and no full A&E.

And they have raised the idea of another rally in town to show doctors’ frustration that they are being ignored.

The letter says: “Doctors of Huddersfield/Kirklees.

“As you know, Greater Huddersfield and Calderdale Clinical Commissioning Groups have proposed changes to local health services in Huddersfield and Calderdale. “The most noticeable of these is the closure of the A&E department and Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

“One of the most worrying aspirations of the CCGs is to reduce hospital admissions by 23%.

“For this to happen, someone outside the hospital will have to pick up the 23% of extra care that people will need and our fear is that this will have to be local GPs.

“It is no secret that there is a national shortage of GPs so it is unlikely that surgeries will be able to recruit sufficient GPs to be able to cover the extra work and so it would be left to existing GPs who already face extra work if the seven-day week rolls out shortly.

“Dr Ashraf is the only member of the CCG to accept that primary care was simply not capable of coping.

“Let’s Save HRI have been made aware that a number of GPs feel very strongly about these proposals and do not support them.

“We would therefore like to offer support to local GPs in voicing their concerns publicly.

“Theirs is a voice that cannot be ignored by the CCGs, who are seemingly so emotionally wedded to these plans that they are ignoring medical professionals, upon whom these plan rely.

“We would like to arrange a rally in St George’s Square for GPs to show the CCGs that they do not support their plans.

“If this is something you would be willing to attend, please let us know.

“If we get enough interest, we will organise the rally and all you would have to do is turn up.

“We believe there is immense public support for such a rally and so if GPs would be willing to speak out, they would not have to do so alone.

“Alternatively, if you would like to arrange an informal chat to discuss how you can help the campaign, this is something we would be more than happy to do and we would be willing to travel to you to facilitate this.”