Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A severe weather warning has been issued for Huddersfield amid concerns a fortnight’s worth of rain could fall in just one day.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for North West England and Wales and the Examiner’s weather expert has given the lowdown on how it will affect Kirklees.

Heavy rain is expected today (Monday), lasting to almost midday on Tuesday. There may be disruption to some transport routes and more difficult driving conditions.

Salendine Nook-based weatherman Paul Stevens said: “We’re expecting 30-35mm (just over an inch) of rainfall in the next 24 hours.

“By the end of tomorrow, we will be wondering where our summer is. It will be a very wet start to the season -–almost a reverse of the dry spring and winter.

If you are planning on being outside this afternoon it's looking quite wet for many, as rain spreads eastwards pic.twitter.com/lbcFxSsikM — Met Office (@metoffice) June 5, 2017

“If it continues to Thursday, that will be all of June’s rainfall in just four days.”

He added that there was the potential for flooding in the Calder Valley, but he did not expect to see much flooding across Kirklees.

He said: “Because the ground is fairly dry, it should be able to soak the rain up.

“If it says as it is now, the roads should cope fairly well. I don’t think we’ll get much in terms of road flooding, but there’s a chance of temporary local flooding in the Calder Valley.”