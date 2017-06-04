Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brave grandmother and a grieving dad will plunge from a plane in bid to help families with sick children.

Matthew Lawton, 42, whose five-year-old son passed away 14 years ago, and Mollie Fountain, 73, whose grandaughter was rushed to hospital with a tumour on her brain, are doing a tandom skydive on Saturday.

The duo, both members at Scissett Working Men’s Club, hope to raise thousands to boost the Sick Children’s Trust, a charity which supported both families in their time of need.

The daring fundraiser will take place on the anniversary of the death of Matthew’s five-year-old son, Nathan, in 2003.

Nathan became seriously ill with what was believed to be meningitis and was rushed to St James’s University Hospital, Leeds, where it was discovered he had a rare life-threatening immune condition called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH).

Tragically, six days later, the youngster passed away from a secondary lung infection.

Mollie’s granddaughter, Darcey Fletcher, was rushed to Sheffield Children’s Hospital for emergency treatment in 2015 when it was discovered she had a brain tumour the size of an orange.

On both occasions, The Sick Children’s Trust provided free ‘Home from Home’ accommodation, just minutes from their loved one’s hospital bedside.

Matthew, who sits on the Scissett Working Men’s Club committee, said: “Both Mollie and I feel so passionately about The Sick Children’s Trust after they helped our families when we needed it the most.

“By the charity giving me free ‘Home from Home’ accommodation in its Eckersley House in Leeds, I was able to be with Nathan in his last days which was the most important thing in the world.

“If I’d had to drive back home every night, leaving him in hospital, it doesn’t even bear thinking about.

“And at this most traumatic time of my life, the team at Eckersley House were there, supporting me in whatever way they could.

“For that, I will always be incredible grateful which is why in a week’s time I will be jumping out of a plane with Mollie.”

Mollie, said: “I can’t thank The Sick Children’s Trust enough for keeping my daughter-in-law, Chrissy, by my granddaughter Darcey’s side when everything felt so out of control.

“The charity kept them together when it mattered the most, so we want to give something back and ensure families going through a similar experience have the support of The Sick Children’s Trust.”

Matthew and Mollie are hoping to boost Scissett Working Men’s Club’s £5,000 fundraising target, which has already passed the halfway point.

If you’d like to donate go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Molly-Matt-skydive or donate at the club.

For further information about The Sick Children’s Trust, please visit www.sickchildrenstrust.org