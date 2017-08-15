Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

“This monster beat me to the brink of my life.”

Former Huddersfield University student Paige Hegarty has bravely spoken out after she was punched, choked unconscious and had her head repeatedly banged on the floor by abusive boyfriend Elliot Beckwith after a night out.

The former drama student has released these shocking photos of her bloody injuries which included fractures to her cheekbone and eye socket.

After Beckwith was given a suspended jail sentence for pleading guilty to causing grievous bodily harm, Miss Hegarty, 21, told the Examiner that she was still mentally scared by the attack on April 4.

“I was unconscious, bleeding on the floor. I thought I was dying. I tried to sit up but fell back down. I came out of hospital with a broken eye socket, fractured cheekbone, a deep cut to my ear and multiple bruising.

“I have permanent nerve damage on the left side of my face and am suffering from PTSD.”

Although she managed to finish her course, graduating with a 2:1, Miss Hegarty said the trauma of the attack led to her losing her “dream job” as a freelance lighting designer for a theatre company.

She is angry that Beckwith escaped a jail sentence, claiming that he was originally charged with GBH with intent only to face the lesser charge of GBH.

“It was lowered so he could plead guilty and he has not received jail time...this should not be allowed, it happens too many times.”

She now calls Beckwith a “monster” and claims he hadn’t shown remorse.

Miss Hegarty added: “I would say he’s a monster. I hope his life is as bad as he’s made mine.”

Leeds Crown Court heard that Beckwith, 21, launched the attack after they rowed several times over the evening of April 4.

The final catalyst for the attack was her throwing his phone, breaking it, Carmel Pearson prosecuting told the court.

Beckwith later said he “flipped” and in anger repeatedly punched Miss Hegarty in the face before starting to strangle her, squeezing so tightly she briefly blacked out.

When Miss Hegarty came round, fellow university student Beckwith punched her again before grabbing her hair and repeatedly banging her head on the wooden floor of his room in Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

When she again came round Beckwith was sitting beside her. He said he had phoned the police and ambulance adding; “That’s it - I won’t be a teacher now or anything thanks to you.”

The pair were both in their final year and had been going out for about 12 months.

Miss Hegarty, from Rochdale, described it as a volatile relationship but she wanted to continue out of love for him, the court heard.

She was also scared what he would do if she ended it because he had mental health problems.

After an argument that evening she followed him to a club to sort their problems out. Initially they did make peace but argued again and she had slapped Beckwith and thrown a drink over him because of something he said.

Beckwith then decided to go home alone but she again followed. At his address they argued, she slapped him again and he punched her twice with his clenched fist.

She went upstairs after him and realised her lip was bleeding. She smashed a mirror before throwing his phone away, breaking it after he tried to call the police.

It was then he launched his violent attack on her leaving her with a fractured cheekbone and eye socket, bruising around her eyes and a tear to cartilage in her ear. She now suffers flashbacks of the events, is awaiting counselling and still has numbness in her cheek.

Christopher Styles representing Beckwith said he had been admitted to psychiatric hospital last year after trying to kill himself and was awaiting further treatment at the time of the assault which he deeply regretted.

Beckwith, now of Lingwell Gate Lane, Lofthouse, Wakefield admitted causing grievous bodily harm and was given 16 months suspended for two years, 250 hours unpaid work, 20 rehabilitation activity days and a five month curfew from 8pm to 7am.

Recorder Simon Jackson QC said violence against women was unacceptable but he was imposing such a sentence because of his psychiatric problems and need for help and treatment.

The Crown Prosecution Service has been approached to comment.