A woman renovating a garden in Slaithwaite got a shock when in between cutting back the weeds she found a cross complete with inscription.

Ann Wear posted the following message today on Facebook: “Hi folks, We are doing a house up in Slaithwaite, Huddersfield.

“The previous tenant let the garden “go”, and in the process of getting rid of the junk, weeds, wood and cutting back we found a cross with a plaque on dedicated to Neville Raymond Gibson.

“See below. If you know Neville, or a relation of his that would like the cross back or to place back in his resting place, let me know and we can arrange something. Thanks.”

It seems the gentleman concerned was a 73-year-old Neville Raymond Gibson of Lepton who died on October 8, 2013 - but Ann says it’s unclear why the cross was placed there.

Some posters questioned whether Neville was buried there - but Ann said: “I doubt it as we found the cross laid down in a raised area of rough ground between the garden wall and the factory car park fence at the back. I doubt the council would have given permission to bury someone there.”