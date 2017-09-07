A woman renovating a garden in Slaithwaite got a shock when in between cutting back the weeds she found a cross complete with inscription.

Ann Wear posted the following message today on Facebook: “Hi folks, We are doing a house up in Slaithwaite, Huddersfield.

“The previous tenant let the garden “go”, and in the process of getting rid of the junk, weeds, wood and cutting back we found a cross with a plaque on dedicated to Neville Raymond Gibson.

“See below. If you know Neville, or a relation of his that would like the cross back or to place back in his resting place, let me know and we can arrange something. Thanks.”

The cross at a garden in Slaithwaite

It seems the gentleman concerned was a 73-year-old Neville Raymond Gibson of Lepton who died on October 8, 2013 - but Ann says it’s unclear why the cross was placed there.

Some posters questioned whether Neville was buried there - but Ann said: “I doubt it as we found the cross laid down in a raised area of rough ground between the garden wall and the factory car park fence at the back. I doubt the council would have given permission to bury someone there.”