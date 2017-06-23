Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Calderdale taxpayers remain in the dark about how much its new library is going to cost ... but it could be more than expected.

Halifax’s new Central Library and Archive will officially open early in September and will be entirely funded by the council.

But when the Examiner asked how much it will cost the council has said it can’t reveal the amount.

Calderdale Council’s Leader Clr Tim Swift said: “Building the new Central Library and Archive is a complex project and there are likely to be additional costs so we can create a high-quality facility that will be an outstanding learning hub and a place that all Calderdale residents will want to use and be proud of as our flagship library. As negotiations are at an advanced stage with our contractors it would be unhelpful for us to go into any further cost details at this time.”

The library will feature a local studies section, a West Yorkshire Archive search room, a children’s library and a Visitor Information Centre.