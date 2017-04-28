Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Veteran Green Party campaigner Andrew Cooper has been selected to stand as its candidate for Huddersfield in the forthcoming general election.

Kirklees Green Party leader Clr Cooper says saving Huddersfield A&E will be a key aim of his campaign.

Clr Cooper was first elected to the Newsome Ward in 1999 and has been re-elected five times beating all the major parties. He is the Green Party National Energy Spokesman.

He successfully campaigned for ‘Welcome to Huddersfield’ boundary markers and for free insulation to over 50,000 homes around the town.

Andrew said: “The only institution I want to defend locally is the NHS and in particular Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and its Accident and Emergency Services. Winning the Huddersfield seat would send a powerful message if the new MP was not from one of the establishment parties.”

Andrew proposed the initial motion that brought all political parties together on Kirklees Council to unite against the Clinical Commissioning Group proposals and he has been a consistent supporter of the objectives of the Hands Off HRI Campaign. He said: ”We need a new way of sending a powerful message to whichever party forms the next Government about what is most important to people in Huddersfield.”