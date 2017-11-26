The video will start in 8 Cancel

Holidays are coming - along with a mountain of waste.

That’s according to Greenpeace’s Huddersfield branch who say as much as 12 million tonnes of plastic ends up in our oceans every minute.

The group staged an alternative Christmas carols demonstration over the weekend ahead of the Coca Cola truck’s arrival in town on Wednesday.

Joined by the Leeds branch of the planet-saving group, protesters gathered outside the bus station on Saturday singing their very own version of the carol 12 Days of Christmas, with lyrics such as “five million micro beads” and “a tonne of plastic debris” in reference to waste ending up in our oceans.

The group are calling on Coca Cola to make their bottles more eco-friendly and are concerned about plastic drinks bottles being thrown away and ending up in the oceans, potentially harming wildlife.

Jeff Rice, network co-ordinator of the branch, said: “We want to get across the message to Coca Cola that we want them to use 100% recyclable plastic in the production of their bottles.

“We want them to support schemes for encouraging more recycling. A huge amount of plastic is entering our oceans every minute which is damaging eco systems and potentially harming wildlife.”