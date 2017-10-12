The video will start in 8 Cancel

Sandwich and pasty chain Greggs is recruiting for staff as it prepares to open a new shop in Kirklees.

The latest addition to its chain will open on Friday, October 20, at Fountain Court, Liversedge.

The Newcastle-based company is currently recruiting locally for 10 new jobs at the 12,000sq ft store at the retail park which will sell a range of sandwiches, savouries, soups, hot drinks and confectionery.

A Greggs spokeswoman said: “The shop layout is designed to meet the demands of busy food-on-the-go shoppers to offer customers a contemporary food-on-the-go experience. Seating is available for customers who wish to relax and enjoy their purchases inside the shop.”

Fountain Court is already home to anchor tenant Sainsbury’s, which began trading from the site in July last year.

Applications for jobs at the new Greggs store should visit greggsfamily.co.uk.

The new shop will open from 6.30am to 6pm Monday to Saturday and 8.30am to 4.30pm on Sunday.

Greggs already had a string of shops across Kirklees, including ones at the bus station, New Street, Kingsgate, the Piazza Shopping Centre and the Packhorse Centre in Huddersfield town centre and at Aspley, Birchencliffe, Kirkheaton, Brighouse and Ravensthorpe.