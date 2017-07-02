Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A grieving widower from Huddersfield tried to kill himself after being refused legal aid at the inquest into the mystery death of his wife.

Howard Denby drove to a secluded spot and took 112 sleeping tablets after discovering the inquest went ahead without him.

Mr Denby, 60, was found by a walker and sectioned under the Mental Health Act to a psychiatric hospital where he is refusing food and water.

The inquest earlier this week heard a metal screw was found in the cremated ashes of his wife Carole, 63.

Mr Denby, of Marsden, claims she was the victim of medical negligence after the screw was left in her ankle following a series of operations.

He vowed to get justice for his wife but his application for Legal Aid was turned down in the run up to the inquest.

From his hospital ward Mr Denby said: “I just had enough of being trodden under foot by the authorities and treated like dross.

“I wanted to be with Carole so I went up on the moors with the intention of ending it all.

“Unfortunately someone found me and I woke up in hospital.”

Mr Denby, a UKIP candidate in the general election, claims there was a cover up by health chiefs after journalist Mrs Denby ended her own life in March 2014.

Mrs Denby, of Pontyates, Carmarthenshire, was in so much pain after surgery on her broken left ankle that she wrote a suicide note and took an overdose of painkillers.

A 45mm metal screw was apparently found in her ashes after a service at Llanelli Crematorium which Mr Denby claims proves there was a medical blunder.

Mr Denby said: “I only found out that I could not get Legal Aid one working day before the inquest.

“What was I supposed to do, sit there alone in court like little orphan Annie while the doctors have top legal representation?

“It was not a fair fight and when I found out it pushed me over the edge.

“I think it was done deliberately to give me the least possible notice to fight for the justice my wife deserves.”

Mr Denby claims he has refused all food and drink since being admitted to a psychiatric unit at Dewsbury General Hospital.

He lost his deposit as the UKIP candidate in the Sheffield Heely constituency in June’s election.

Carmarthenshire Coroner Mark Layton recorded a narrative verdict at Mrs Denby’s inquest which heard the blackened screw did not match the type used on her leg operations.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed Howard Denby had been reported missing but was later found.