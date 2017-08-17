Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You can’t go many miles without seeing a KFC restaurant...yet amazingly there has never been one in a British airport until now.

But KFC has joined the ‘jet set’ with a new restaurant at Manchester Airport.

The restaurant, which is providing 50 jobs, is in Terminal Three.

Stephen Turner, commercial director at Manchester Airport, said: “We are delighted to launch the first ever KFC airside at a UK airport and I am sure the outlet will be incredibly popular with our passengers in Terminal Three.”

The flights from the terminal are mainly short ones within the UK or to Europe.

KFC will be serving its breakfast menu until 10am which includes the Chicken AM – crispy original recipe fillet, free range egg, bacon and cheese, topped off with a hash brown and coffee. The full menu is also available – from 4am until last flight.

KFC grew from the chicken business set up by Colonel Harland D Sanders in the 1950s. The Colonel had found a way to combine 11 herbs and spices with flour to create a unique taste and to this day the secret recipe is only known to a handful of people. It is locked away in a vault in Louisville, Kentucky.

KFC came to Britain in 1965 with the first store opening in Preston, Lancashire, and there are now over 890 restaurants across the UK with more than 24,000 employees.

KFC was voted Britain’s Top Employer in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015, becoming the first company to win the award for four consecutive years and the company has been named as a Great Place to Work for the last four years.