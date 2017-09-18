Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Around 5,000 people attended the second revitalised Honley Feast.

Highlights were a circus parade and the Big Sing led by Nab Choir, Honley Male Voice Choir, Honley Ladies Choir and the Yorkshire Traction Honley Band when everyone joined in and even got up and did the actions to YMCA.

There were also go kart competitions with prizes for the best looking go kart and best time trial. There was the added fun of the police bringing along a speed gun for the trials with the fastest speed recorded being 17mph!

The best looking go kart was called No Limit driven by Nell Hirst. The fastest go kart was the Blue Ants Team.

The event was organised by Honley Business Association.

The Holme Valley village was once famed for its feast when every home opened its doors to offer cooked beef and pickled red cabbage, plus home brewed beer.

In its heyday in the 1800s a travelling menagerie of elephants, camels and horses used to arrive from Wombwell with jesters, strolling players, singing, dancing and children’s games keeping the crowds entertained.

It was very successfully revived last year with all proceeds raised are for the village of Honley and local community.