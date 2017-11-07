The video will start in 8 Cancel

The countdown to Christmas gets underway as early as this weekend.

Here at the Examiner we’ve compiled a guide to dates and details of Christmas Light Switch-ons in and around Huddersfield.

If there are others then please email the date, time and details to joanne.douglas@examiner.co.uk and it will be added to our guide.

Saturday November 11

Cleckheaton

Christmas Light Switch on and Victorian Christmas Festival: at Cleckheaton Town Hall, Market Street and Savoy Square.

The market begins at 9am with over 75 stalls of foods, seasonal gift idea, toys, jewellery, Christmas cards and festive decorations.

There’s themed street entertainers, a fairground, the Savoy Square will play host to Punch and Judy show. Entertainment includes a traditional brass band and street entertainers throughout.

The lights switch on is at 5pm.

Saturday, November 18

Honley

Honley Christmas Lights switch-on in Honley Park including fairground rides, plus on stage entertainment from local groups and musicians commencing at 3pm through to 7.30pm.

The entertainment includes Hope Bank Works Community Choir and Youth Band performing traditional Christmas music and carols. Santa will be in his grotto and children can take part in a special Santa Treasure Hunt throughout the park. It has been organised by Honley Business Association and there will be 140 Christmas trees lit up throughout the village.

The traditional Christmas parade congregates outside St Mary’s Church at 6.15pm where the Yorkshire Traction Honley Band will lead the procession, including Santa on his sleigh.

They will proceed down Church Street, along Westgate and into Honley Park where the big lights switch on will take place at around 7pm performed by Honley’s very own pet shop boys.

Saturday November 18

Huddersfield town centre

The Christmas Light Switch On with Jake Quickenden.

Experience a whole range of Christmas activities from meeting Father Christmas from 11am to 3pm with festive music as you shop.

The light switch on will be from 5pm with Jake Quickenden, as seen on The X Factor and I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Sunday November 19

Linthwaite

The Linthwaite Christmas Lights Big Switch-On takes place at Linthwaite Clough School with a variety of stalls, warm food and drinks.

Doors are open to the public from 1pm-4.30pm followed by The Big Switch-On at 5pm down at the tree.

Saturday November 25

Slaithwaite

From 4pm, outside the Shoulder of Mutton pub.

There will be events around the village all day then the community can gather at the big tree on Church Street from 4pm for the switch-on at 5pm with fireworks and a visit from Father Christmas.

Holmfirth

From 2pm-4pm there will be a Santa’s Grotto at the bus station; from 4.30pm there’s a lantern parade from the Methodist Church followed by the Switch On; then from 5pm onwards there’s entertainment around the bus station.

Brighouse

The Victorian Christmas Festival is on Saturday and Sunday November 25 and 26.

There’s a Christmas Market of over 80 stalls full of locally produced foods and crafts.

Saturday’s Market will draw to a close with a visit by Father Christmas in a horse drawn carriage pulled by two shire horses from 4pm.

On the Sunday there’s a Christmas Service conducted by members of local churches and community Carol singing.

Halifax

Halifax Christmas Lights Switch On is at 5.30pm on Russell Street/Woolshops.

The event runs from 2pm-6pm with entertainment on stage from 4pm. Stilt walkers and fire breathers can be found at Woolshops Shopping Centre, face painters and balloon modellers in Halifax Borough Market and entertainers across the town centre.

The light switch on will take place at 5.30pm at the top of Woolshops.

Sunday November 26

Mirfield

Mirfield Christmas Lights Switch On and High Street Festival 2017

From 12pm-6pm with live entertainment, a family funfair, donkey rides, festive food and craft stalls.

The fun fair is in the library car park runs form midday, at 2pm there’s the Christmas window display competition and live music begins. The Food and Craft market runs from 3pm in the Co-op car park, followed by the lights switched on.

Saturday December 2

Marsden

Christmas Lights Switch On events begin from midday.

There will be events throughout the village and the community can gather at the Mechanics Hall for the lights to be officially switched on. Time TBC.

Sunday December 3

Meltham

Meltham Christmas Lights switch-on is at Robert Ashton Memorial Park, 5pm onwards.

In a break of tradition, this year the Christmas Light Switch-on will be held as part of the Meltham Carols in the Park event at The Robert Ashton Memorial Park.

Join hundreds of others for a moment of reflection by candle light in the park and sing carols and hymns in the park.

Wednesday December 6

Lindley

Late night Christmas shopping in Lindley, where the shops will host special events and the lights will be turned on. Time TBC.