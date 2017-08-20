Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are continuing to investigate a spate of shootings in the Huddersfield area with the number of arrests now reaching 10.

Trouble flared last month when firearms discharges were heard in Dalton Fold Road, Rawthorpe, on Saturday, July 22.

Since then there have been several other incidents which detectives are analysing to see whether they are connected in any way.

Some of the incidents have been more serious than others.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Two teenagers have been charged and appeared in court while the total number of arrests now stands at 10.

Detectives have confirmed the investigation is ongoing despite the arrests and charges.

Kirklees police commander Chief Supt Steve Cotter said: “I don’t want anyone to be under the illusion that in Kirklees anybody who engages in the supply of controlled drugs or the violence associated with it, such as firearms, will escape justice.

“I’ve got a dedicated team that target gangs involved in the supply of controlled drugs and the illegal use of firearms and we will act on any information the community provide to assist us.”

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

In the initial Rawthorpe incident police said a weapon had been fired from a vehicle in a targeted attack towards two men.

No-one was injured though a house sustained some minor damage.

But the situation escalated dramatically the following day at The Ghyll in Fixby, Holays in Dalton and New House Road, Deighton, on July 27. In the Dalton incident an innocent taxi driver in his 40s needed hospital treatment after suffering eight shotgun pellets in his back during an attack on his passengers in the back of his cab.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

The shootings were described as being connected to “ongoing gang warfare” and two teenagers appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Ryan Ncube, 18 from Scott Vale, was charged with attempted murder in relation to two firearms discharges in Holays and New House Road while a 17-year-old youth from Dalton who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged in relation to three discharges in Holays, New House Road and Dalton Fold Road.

The shootings took place over just five days and both teenagers are alleged to have been involved in two of these murder attempts.

A 15-year-old girl from Huddersfield and a 14-year-old boy were among those arrested over the incident on Dalton Fold Road.

Both suspects were arrested for possession of a firearm with intent to cause harm.