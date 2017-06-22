Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A handgun has been found in a hedge near to a primary school at Hanging Heaton near Dewsbury.

Police said the gun was found on Wednesday night by a member of the public in hedges at the car park for St Paul’s Church.

Officers are investigating how the gun came to be there.

The car park, which backs onto Hanging Heaton Junior and Infant School, has been taped off by police.

A force spokesman said: “Officers are attending at a location in Hanging Heaton after a handgun was found in hedges near the church by a member of the public last night.

“The item was recovered by police and is being examined today by specialist officers. Enquiries are ongoing today to investigate the circumstances of how it came to be there.”

Rev Mark Umpleby confirmed the police investigation following the discovery in hedges near the church.

The force hasn’t disclosed what kind of gun.