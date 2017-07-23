Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gunman fired several bullets through a downstairs house window on a quiet residential street in a daylight attack which has shocked residents.

Householders on Dalton Fold Road at Rawthorpe have described the terrifying moment they heard two or three loud bangs at around 7.30 on Saturday night .

The bullets smashed through a downstairs window, although it is not known if anyone was inside the semi-detached house at the time.

West Yorkshire Police described the attack as “targeted” and said that no-one had been injured. No arrests have been made.

Residents said they heard gunshots and then saw a black car speeding from the scene towards Dalton.

The gunman left behind at least one bullet casing which was spotted by a passerby before police arrived.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “It was scary. I heard loud bangs - I don’t know how many. I have lived on here for many years and things like this don’t normally happen.”

Another resident added: “I heard a couple of gunshots, came out of the house and saw a black car speeding off down Rawthorpe Lane.”

An elderly woman said: “We heard three bangs. My husband looked out and saw a car going round the corner on two wheels. One of the bangs was right outside our house.

“It’s disgusting that this has happened. In the past we have had problems with people selling drugs.”

A man in his 50s said: “Shooting a gun in the street is crazy - innocent folk can get hurt. Just down the road from here it is quite prolific for drug dealing.”

Detective Inspector Mark Catney of West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the attack was “targeted” at a house on the street which had been hit by two or three bullets.

Det Insp Catney said the bullets had hit a downstairs window but declined to say whether anyone was at home at the time.

He said no arrests had been made.

“It was a targeted attack and thankfully no-one was injured. We are appealing to witnesses to come forward. We will be organising additional police patrols in the area to reassure the public. Thankfully these events are very rare.”

A police cordon at the scene was still in place on Sunday afternoon. A police search dog was at the scene along with crime scene investigators.

The shooting follows a number of firearms incidents, including a shooting at Dapper’s barber’s shop in Birkby in March and a suspected shooting in Riddings Road, Deighton, in April.

There was also a gun attack on two men in a car in Harp Inge, Dalton, on Christmas Eve.

Anyone with information about the Rawthorpe shooting should call police via 101 and quote log 13170336960.