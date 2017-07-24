The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police have revealed that a gunman fired in the direction of four people in a drive-by style shooting.

Detectives investigating a shooting on Dalton Fold Road in Rawthorpe on Saturday said it appeared that a weapon had been fired from a vehicle towards two black men who were with two women, one white and one black.

Officers attended the scene and found evidence consistent with a firearms discharge. A number of items have been recovered and are being forensically examined.

No victims have yet come forward.

A nearby property sustained some damage during the incident. No one is believed to be injured.

A black X reg Ford Mondeo was recovered nearby and will be subject to forensic testing.

Det Chief Insp Jaz Khan, of the Force Firearms Prevent Team, said: “Officers are continuing CCTV and house to house enquiries.

“I believe this to have been a targeted attack and appeal directly to the victims to come forward and speak the us. We have specialist officers on standby to offer support and safeguarding measures.

“I also appeal to anyone who was in the area around Dalton Fold Road on Saturday evening who may have seen a black Ford Mondeo in the area at the time of the incident to come forward. I would also appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information to speak to police. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously. Enquiries are continuing.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting 13170336960. Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.