Shots were fired near Dewsbury police station before a car smashed into a barrier.

The car is thought to have hit the barrier at the rear of the police station in the town centre after it was chased by other vehicles.

The white Vauxhall Astra car was damaged in the incident on Old Westgate at 10.40pm on Sunday.

The three men in the car told officers they had crashed after saying they had been chased by more than one vehicle and gunshots had been fired nearby.

West Yorkshire Police officers immediately carried out a thorough search of the area.

The area around the police station was still taped off this lunchtime.

Police say it is not thought to be terror related and a man aged 29 and a 17-year-old youth have now been arrested on suspicion of firing guns in connection with the incident.

Det Chief Insp Nicola Bryar of The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This is clearly a serious incident in which a car has collided with the barrier of Dewsbury Police station.

“Officers are conducting enquiries this morning to determine the full circumstances of what took place and we have arrested two men in connection with the wider incident on suspicion of firearms offences.

“It must be stressed that this incident is not in any way believed to be terror-related and is being linked to ongoing local issues.

“I am appealing for witnesses and would like to speak anyone who saw suspicious behaviour in Dewsbury centre last night involving a Vauxhall Astra.”

Anyone who has any information should contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 or the independent Crimestoppers charity in complete anonymity on 0800 555 111.