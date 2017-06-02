The video will start in 8 Cancel

This appalling footage shows the moment three cars narrowly miss another driver as they speed on the wrong side of the road.

The footage, shot on dashcam, captures the sickening moment the cars overtake the driver speeding in a built-up area near Batley coming within inches of a car and endangering the driver’s life.

People on social media were left horrified by the selfish and dangerous driving shown by the blue Seat, Subaru and another black car.

The incident took place on Thursday evening on the Dewsbury-bound side of Bradford Road outside the Padgetts Honda dealership.

After the footage was posted on Facebook, one person wrote: “All too often people are driving around like this, with absolutely no respect for anyone else.

“People need to grow up, vehicles are dangerous in the wrong hands and these people need their licenses taking off them and their vehicles crushing to the size of a lunchbox.”