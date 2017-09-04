Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A judge has jailed two Huddersfield men for 13 years each after they were convicted of leaving a Lindley hairdresser with life-changing injuries.

Joshua Gibbon, 25 of Quarmby Road, Quarmby and Aaron Holroyd, 24 of Briarlyn Road, Birchencliffe, were both unanimously found guilty by a jury at Leeds Crown Court yesterday afternoon of causing grievous bodily harm to Marcus Sewell-Fletcher.

They were both found not guilty on a second charge of arson at his salon in Acre Street being reckless whether life was endangered on February 18.

During the trial the jury heard the pair had been drinking at the Bay Horse nearby and went back to the salon with Mr Fletcher in the early hours of the morning for a drink.

Mr Fletcher was found after 9am with multiple rib fractures, a broken eye-socket and other injuries in his smoke-filled salon although two fires made from hairdressing gowns were no longer burning.

Sentencing the defendants the Recorder of Leeds, Judge Peter Collier QC, said the court had not yet heard the truth about what happened but: “What you did on that night was a most dreadful thing, possibly you two now recognise that.

“You kicked and beat Marcus Fletcher in a most savage way. You did this in his own business premises, a business he had been building up over years and was rightly proud of.”

The judge said Mr Fletcher, now 51, said in his victim impact statement: “I will never recover from this crime.”

He had been left with life changing injuries, his chest being deformed and weakened as a result of the rib fractures and it was not yet known if his sight would be permanently impaired from the broken eye socket.

As a result it had ended his business which at the time was only five years into a 20 year lease. He also said he had short term memory lapse and no longer had a social life.

The judge said because the defendants had given different accounts of what was said and done in the salon that night the truth was not known.

He told the two defendants: “Something happened, something triggered your violence but what you did was quite unacceptable.”

Mr Fletcher had been kicked and stamped on.

The judge added: “Having left him senseless in the basement the telephone wires were cut in two places. No doubt you were seeking to cover you tracks and ensure if he did ever get upstairs he would not be able to make any calls very quickly.”

Andrew Thomas QC for Holroyd said two shocking things had come from the trial, the severity of Mr Fletcher’s injuries “and the fact it should be perpetrated by two young men effectively of good character from good families. Working class lads who have worked hard since school and never got themselves into anything like this sort of trouble before.”