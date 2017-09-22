Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two former courts in Calderdale have been put up for sale after they were closed last year.

Calderdale Magistrates’ and County Courts, which are both in Halifax, were included on a national list of dozens of courts which the Ministry of Justice were set to axe last year.

They closed between October and December last year and cases were transferred to Bradford Magistrates’ Court and Bradford Family Court.

Now they have been put up for sale.

The magistrates’ court, which is on Harrison Road, was opened in 1896 as a combined magistrates’ court and police station, replacing the earlier court room housed in the town hall.

Court 1, which is in the centre of the building, is Grade II listed and is one of very few remaining traditional Victorian court rooms in England.

It has oak panelling, oak benches, an art-deco stained glass ceiling, tiered seating for lawyers and the public and a raised area overlooking the courtroom for the bench.

It was renamed the Calderdale court in 1993 when the courts in Brighouse and Todmorden were closed and their magistrates and hearings transferred.

The magistrates’ court is listed for sale by the government’s homes and communities agency with no price listed.