Popular lollipop man David Ellam is to be remembered by friends and colleagues at a fancy dress Halloween party that will raise money for two charities that were close to his heart.

The Halloween evening is being hosted by Mr Ellam’s friend Trisha Field at her home in Gledholt. It will be in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and the Huddersfield Town Foundation, of which Mr Ellam was an avid supporter.

“In the past he gave up a lot of his spare time to help me organise such events, often with a moan, but he was always there to give a helping hand with the music and props,” said Trisha.

“I have been in contact with local businesses for their support in donating raffle prizes, and we will be auctioning a football signed by players at Huddersfield Town. I’m also hoping to involve some of the town’s buskers to add to the atmosphere.”

In particular Trisha wants to trace one of Huddersfield’s familiar musicians - an Irish singer and violinist who is often spotted in the town centre accompanied by a puppet.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 28 from 7.30pm. Anyone who knew Mr Ellam - also known as Jelly - is welcome to come along. Trisha can be contacted on 01484 537785.

It is over a year since 52-year-old Mr Ellam died after he was attacked by a dog owned by Aaron Joseph. He was bitten when he tried to protect his Yorkshire terrier Rolo from the other animal while walking outside his home in Sheepridge. He was rushed to hospital but died later from his injuries.

The other dog which was involved in the incident, a multiple-cross Staffordshire bull terrier named Alex, has since been destroyed. When he appeared at Leeds Crown Court Joseph, 29, denied owning a dog said to be dangerously out of control.