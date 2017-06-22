Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Have you seen this very distinctive bakery van?

It was stolen while parked up outside the The Handmade Bakery based at Upper Mills on the canalside at Slaithwaite.

The company posted photos of the van Facebook with an appeal for information about its whereabouts.

A bakery spokesman said: “Please keep your eyes peeled for it. It was stolen at some point overnight. If you saw it before 8pm (Wednesday) there’s no need to report it.

“If you saw it late last night or this morning (Thursday) please do report it.”

Customers posted comments on Facebook to say they were disgusted the van had been taken.

One said: “How stupid to pinch a van so easy to identify.”

Another said: “I hope it gets located soon. What an awful thing to have happened.”